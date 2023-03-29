SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police looking for teens accused of hitting homeless man in head with bat, stealing his belongings

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday...
According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Police in Ohio are looking for two suspects who they said hit a homeless man with a bat and stole his belongings.

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.

Police said the two suspects, who they believe are between 14 and 16 years old, came up from behind the victim and hit him over the head twice with a bat or a stick. The suspects then stole the victim’s belongings and ran away.

Police said the man suffered a “serious injury” to his head but refused to go to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to text or call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus

Latest News

The Moncks Corner Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash.
Moncks Corner Police seek information on hit-and-run crash
A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped...
Pursuit suspect dies after jumping from cruiser
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
The Senate is poised to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted the March 2003...
Senate votes to repeal 2002 measure that approved Iraq war