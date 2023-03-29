SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff’s Office opposes current bids to jail medical provider replacement

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking Charleston County to keep looking for a new medical provider for the jail.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking Charleston County to keep looking for a new medical provider for the jail, claiming no vendor that has responded to the County’s request for proposal would meet the current needs of the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A selection committee recommended Kansas-based company VitalCore to take over for the current jail medical provider, Wellpath.

The Kansas-based company scored #1 for technical and cost considerations among three bidders.

Newly released emails from the Sheriff’s Office reveal that the agency has opposed all three vendors that applied for the contract bid, although it’s unclear for what reasons. That includes VitalCore as well as NaphCare and Armor Correctional Health Services.

Abigail Duffy, manager of special projects, wrote to County Procurement Director Barrett Tolbert on March 21 after Tolbert requested input on the selection committee’s recommendation, to move the process forward.

Duffy wrote that after speaking with Sheriff Kristin Graziano, Chief Patrick Morris and general counsel the agency is “adamantly opposed to any of the offers.”

In a follow up email on March 27 from general counsel Nicole Paluzzi, she wrote “CCSO does not feel comfortable with any of the bidder[s] for reasons the evaluation team specified in their meeting. We are asking that the RFP be re-solicitated rather than engage in a new arrangement with any of the organizations.”

This month, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office ruled an inmate’s death from late last year homicide by medical neglect.

The County’s contract with the current medical provider will expire in June.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided the following statement:

“Though it is a county process, we continue to provide input to the county in the appropriate forum. We do have concerns about all three prospective providers and have clearly expressed those concerns. Our goal is to find a solution that fits the needs of our community and agency. It’s important to note that evaluation is different from selection, and a higher score for one bidder might not necessarily mean that the prospective provider — or any of them — would be a good fit.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Anthony Jones, 35, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.
Man arrested after throwing rock through Charleston retail store
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash

Latest News

Charleston County Council members have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate...
Charleston Co. Council asks Dept. of Justice to investigate county jail
Felicia Sanders, left at table, and Polly Sheppard, right, testify before a Senate subcommittee...
Emanuel AME shooting survivors urge SC senators to pass hate crimes bill
Maurice Singleton is on trial for the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Vaughn McFadden.
Judges revokes bond for N. Charleston man on trial for 2018 murder
Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker