Software company expanding, adding jobs in Charleston County

Software maker Interloop plans a $100,000 expansion in Charleston County that will add 32 jobs...
Software maker Interloop plans a $100,000 expansion in Charleston County that will add 32 jobs over five years.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A software company has announced a $100,000 investment to expand its existing operations in Charleston County.

Located at 997 Morrison Drive, Suite 200, Interloop will increase operations and provide additional training programs. Interloop’s investment will create 32 new jobs over the next five years, Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.

“The technology industry is valuable to our state, and companies such as Interloop continue to provide talented workforce and cutting-edge technology,” Gov. Henry McMaster said of the expansion plans. “We celebrate Interloop’s decision to expand in Charleston County and create 32 new jobs.”

Interloop helps mid-market companies become more data-driven by implementing advanced data technology.

“We are excited about the next phase of Interloop’s growth and are very happy that we are able to do this as a part of the growing Charleston technology ecosystem,” Interloop Co-Founder Jordan Berry said. “Our expanded operations and training programs will help grow the community of data professionals and provide them with a platform to leverage their valuable talents. We believe the mid-market’s focus on data as a mission-critical function of their business will continue to grow, and our expansion efforts will put us at the forefront of this wave of transformation.”

The company combines a full-stack data platform along with data engineering service expertise to break down data silos, providing automated insights for clients. It offers a portfolio of services in data strategy, data pipeline management, data modeling, dashboard development, artificial intelligence, and governance and observability.

By investing in their knowledge worker training program, Interloop can train, and support interested candidates in the data engineering and data science fields.

“Our technology sector continues to impress, and we are pleased to have Interloop connect with like-minded organizations at the Charleston Tech Center,” Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Sass III said. Interloop’s expansion will further propel Charleston County as the tech hub of South Carolina.”

The expansion is underway. Individuals interested in joining the Interloop team should visit the company’s careers page.

