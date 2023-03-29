SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina run rules The Citadel 13-2 in 7 innings

By USC Athletics
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored seven runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 13-2, 7-inning win over The Citadel Tuesday night (March 28) at Joe Riley Park. Carolina is now off to its best start in program history with a 24-2 record after 26 games.

Gavin Casas drove in three runs while Ethan Petry and Cole Messina both scored three times. Casas and Caleb Denny homered in the win, while Evan Stone had a two-run double. Braylen Wimmer, Messina and Stone had two hits apiece.

The Gamecocks used seven pitchers on the night. Zach Zedalis earned the win for Carolina, striking out a pair in an inning of work. Carolina pitching struck out 11 batters on the night, with James Hicks striking out the side in the sixth.

Carolina had three crooked frames in the game, scoring four in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the sixth.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina won both games of the home-and-home series with The Citadel.

• The Gamecocks had eight starters with at least one hit and all nine starters reached base in the win.

• Messina had a pair of doubles and is now up to six on the year.

• The Gamecocks now have 66 home runs after 26 games.

• The attendance for tonight’s game at Riley Park was 6,307.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Starkville, Miss., for a three-game series at Mississippi State. The series starts Thursday night (March 30) at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Anthony Jones, 35, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.
Man arrested after throwing rock through Charleston retail store
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the South Carolina mascot "Cocky" after...
Unbeaten Gamecocks, Iowa’s Clark star in women’s Final Four
Clemson baseball
Tigers Top Cougars 10-3 In Columbia
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 19 CCU Uses Eight-Run Eighth Inning to Down No. 13 UNC
golf MGN generic
ETSU wins Hootie at Bulls Bay