South Carolina run rules The Citadel 13-2 in 7 innings

CHARLESTON – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored seven runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 13-2, 7-inning win over The Citadel Tuesday night (March 28) at Joe Riley Park. Carolina is now off to its best start in program history with a 24-2 record after 26 games.

Gavin Casas drove in three runs while Ethan Petry and Cole Messina both scored three times. Casas and Caleb Denny homered in the win, while Evan Stone had a two-run double. Braylen Wimmer, Messina and Stone had two hits apiece.

The Gamecocks used seven pitchers on the night. Zach Zedalis earned the win for Carolina, striking out a pair in an inning of work. Carolina pitching struck out 11 batters on the night, with James Hicks striking out the side in the sixth.

Carolina had three crooked frames in the game, scoring four in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the sixth.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina won both games of the home-and-home series with The Citadel.

• The Gamecocks had eight starters with at least one hit and all nine starters reached base in the win.

• Messina had a pair of doubles and is now up to six on the year.

• The Gamecocks now have 66 home runs after 26 games.

• The attendance for tonight’s game at Riley Park was 6,307.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Starkville, Miss., for a three-game series at Mississippi State. The series starts Thursday night (March 30) at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.