Warmer days with weekend storms possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore early this morning and cooler weather is moving in for the short term. Expect a sunnier, breezier and cooler day across the Lowcountry. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. The sky will turn clear tonight as the wind subsides leading to a chilly start to our Thursday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s but the warm up begins by the afternoon. Highs will return to the low to mid 70s on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees on Friday. We’ll see a few clouds Friday and a stray shower can’t be ruled out although most of you will stay dry. The weather will turn breezy by Saturday morning for the Cooper River Bridge Run but temperatures will be much warmer starting out in the 60s. Dry weather is expected Saturday morning but a cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers and storms by Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low 80s before the storms roll across the area. Isolated strong to severe storms is possible. The cold front will be offshore by Sunday morning leading to a sunny and mild end to the weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 79.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. Breezy. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

