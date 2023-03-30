SC Lottery
Amber Alert issued for Florida boy; child’s mother found dead, police say

Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WWSB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for Taylen Mosley, a 2-year-old child in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th St. N. and went missing Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police detectives say this situation is connected with a homicide investigation. About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found inside her St. Petersburg apartment.

Taylen Mosley is the victim’s son. The child could be in danger and a search is underway for his whereabouts.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Taylen is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774, the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or dial 911.

