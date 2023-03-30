Charleston Small Business Expo focuses on inclusivity this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This year’s Small Business Opportunity Expo has added two new inclusive sessions to its agenda aimed at Latinx and veterans.

The city of Charleston said this expo is designed for women and minorities’ small businesses ensuring they are able to learn about contract and procurement opportunities; connect with municipal government agencies; county agencies and resource partners; and engage with prime contractors, businesses leaders and workshops.

Nearly 50 exhibitors are expected to attend with workshops spanning marketing, access to funding and legal basics.

City of Charleston Office of Women, Minority Business Enterprise Manager Ruth Jordan said inclusivity was the goal of this year’s expo one being a session titled Legal Basics for Latinx Businesses and Federal Contracting for Veterans.

She said this year the city’s goal was to be intentional with representation and opportunities where needed.

“And so we’re making it happen,” Jordan said. “Not only did we hear about Latinx businesses, but our service-disabled owned businesses. So, SBA our small business administration will be here to talk about veteran certifications for our service-disabled, veteran-owned businesses.”

The city said this year 800 small businesses are expected to attend based on sign ups and will take place Friday at 2 George Street in Exhibitor Hall from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. To view the day’s itinerary click this link.

