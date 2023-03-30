SC Lottery
Clemson retiring No. 7 of ex-baseball coach Jack Leggett

Clemson's head coach jack Leggett, and South Carolina's head coah Ray Tanner, right, talk to...
Clemson's head coach jack Leggett, and South Carolina's head coah Ray Tanner, right, talk to the umpires before the start of their NCAA college baseball game on Friday, March 2, 2012, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)(Mary Ann Chastain | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson is retiring the No. 7 of former baseball coach Jack Leggett, who reached the College World Series six times in his 22 seasons.

The school said Leggett’s number will be retired in pregame ceremonies before Clemson hosts Notre Dame on April 15.

Leggett was the Tigers coach from 1994 to 2015 and won 955 games during his tenure. He took the team to 21 NCAA Tournaments including trips to the CWS in 1995, 1996, 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2010.

The Tigers won three ACC Tournament titles under Leggett. He was named ACC coach of the year three times.

Leggett coaches 11 first-round draft picks including No. 1 overall selection in pitcher Kris Benson in 1996. Other first rounders who played for Leggett were pitcher Billy Koch, shortstop Khalil Greene and outfielder Kyle Parker.

Leggett was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

Leggett rejoined the Tigers staff under first-year coach Erik Bakich, helping with player, staff and program development.

