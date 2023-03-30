Coastal birds begin nesting on SC beaches, islands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State wildlife officials have located the first documented shorebird nest of the season.

The oystercatcher nest found by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources biologist Janet Thibault on the Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary had two eggs.

Now, wildlife officials are reminding beachgoers to give nesting birds space.

Around a dozen seabird and shorebird species nest on the state’s beaches and islands. Nesting season typically runs from March 15 until October 15.

Wildlife officials say species of coastal birds have declined by 70% over the last 40 years and they use signage and ropes to help provide safe spaces for the coastal birds to raise their chicks.

The agency also manages several seabird sanctuaries that host nesting colonies. SCDNR officials say landings on Crab Bank, Bird Key-Stono and Deveaux Bank are closed during the season.

The other barrier islands have regulations in place to protect nesting birds and sea turtles.

SCDNR officials are providing the following tips for visiting area beaches:

Familiarize yourself with local regulations before heading to the beach.

Leave dogs at home or, where allowed, keep them on a short leash.

Avoid roped-off nesting areas

Leave only footprints

Walk around birds, not through them

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.