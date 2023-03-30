Coroner identifies body found near crash site in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County coroner has released the name of the man whose body was found in Choppee Creek early Wednesday morning.

Michael Edward Davis, 61, was identified as the victim whose body was found days after a single-vehicle crash in which he was involved.

That crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Rose Hill Road and Choppee Road, deputies say.

He was reported missing by his family that day.

After a three-day search involving marine, terrain and drone resources, deputies recovered Davis’s body.

“I am sorry for the outcome, but hopefully this finding will give the family some peace,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

An autopsy for Davis has been scheduled for Friday.

