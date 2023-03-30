SC Lottery
Coroner identifies body found near crash site in Georgetown County

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a body in a creek near the scene of a single-vehicle crash.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County coroner has released the name of the man whose body was found in Choppee Creek early Wednesday morning.

Michael Edward Davis, 61, was identified as the victim whose body was found days after a single-vehicle crash in which he was involved.

That crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Rose Hill Road and Choppee Road, deputies say.

He was reported missing by his family that day.

After a three-day search involving marine, terrain and drone resources, deputies recovered Davis’s body.

“I am sorry for the outcome, but hopefully this finding will give the family some peace,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

An autopsy for Davis has been scheduled for Friday.

