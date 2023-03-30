SC Lottery
Deputies: Woman caught with nearly 10 pounds of weed in Georgetown Co. home

Evelyn Clark is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with...
Evelyn Clark is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute in the proximity of a school or park, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 27-year-old woman is facing drug charges after deputies say they found her with eight pounds of packaged weed.

Evelyn Clark is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute in the proximity of a school or park, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Orange St. on Wednesday. At the home, investigators say they executed a search warrant and arrested Clark.

The home was within a half-mile of the Georgetown School of Arts and Sciences.

“Marijuana is still illegal, especially in the quantity seized in this case and coupled with her being near a school, so please do not tell me to find something more important to do than arresting someone with weed,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “If you have not noticed, most drugs are being laced with illegal, illicit synthetics that kill the user. Make smart decisions, stay alive.”

She is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

