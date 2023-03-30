SC Lottery
Grandmother fatally shot while visiting family for her grandson’s funeral

A grandmother was shot to death while visiting her family in Maryland for her grandson's funeral.
By Rafael Sanchez-Cruz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WUSA) – Tragedy struck a Maryland family a second time in less than a week when a 62-year-old grandmother was fatally shot outside her family’s home.

The family of Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo said she flew in from El Salvador for her grandson’s funeral.

The grandson, 25-year-old Moises Martinez, had just died Saturday after a car crashed into his vehicle.

Patricia Carrillo, the victim’s daughter, said her mother had only been in town for one day.

“She wanted to stay with her family and support me,” Patricia Carrillo said.

Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo was gunned down just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in front of their home, which is not far from the Washington D.C. line.

The family said the grandmother was shot inside of a car as she was pulling into the neighborhood.

Patricia Carrillo said she initially thought her mother was having a diabetic crash after hearing five gunshots. After examining the vehicle, however, her husband noticed two bullets had gone through the passenger’s seat.

Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo was shot once in the back. She died a short time later at an area hospital.

“A beautiful, beautiful mother,” Patricia Carrillo said.

The Carillo family said they have no idea why their family was targeted.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is offering up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

