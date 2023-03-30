‘HerStory’ event encourages N. Charleston students to chase their dreams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To wrap up Women’s History Month, girls at North Charleston High School got the chance to talk with women from all kinds of careers on Wednesday.

It was the school’s first “HerStory” event, and it’s objective was to encourage girls to pursue their goals.

The theme of the event was “Empowered women, empower women.”

From Live 5′s Ann McGill to engineers from Boeing and attorneys in the Charleston area, women from several different career paths attended Wednesday’s event to remind students they can be anything they want to be.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.