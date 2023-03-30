SC Lottery
‘HerStory’ event encourages N. Charleston students to chase their dreams

It was the school's first "HerStory" event, and it's objective was to encourage girls to pursue their goals.
It was the school's first "HerStory" event, and it's objective was to encourage girls to pursue their goals.
By Ann McGill
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To wrap up Women’s History Month, girls at North Charleston High School got the chance to talk with women from all kinds of careers on Wednesday.

It was the school’s first “HerStory” event, and it’s objective was to encourage girls to pursue their goals.

The theme of the event was “Empowered women, empower women.”

From Live 5′s Ann McGill to engineers from Boeing and attorneys in the Charleston area, women from several different career paths attended Wednesday’s event to remind students they can be anything they want to be.

