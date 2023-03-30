‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man was brought to tears after he bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million.

The winner described the feeling of becoming a millionaire to lottery officials.

“I cried like a baby,” he said.

He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester Road, for the Friday, March 17 drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were: 26, 28, 29, 39, 49, and MB: 25. His quick pick matched all numbers, but one that was drawn.

“What am I going to do with that much money?” he said. “Then I got to thinking, there’s a lot I can do with it.”

He started by helping his family, and described it as “an indescribably and joyful feeling.”

The odds of winning $3 million are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of a 3X multiplier are 1 in 2.5.

The Quickpantry in North Charleston received a commission of $30,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

