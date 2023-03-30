SC Lottery
‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester Road, for the Friday, March 17 drawing.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man was brought to tears after he bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million.

The winner described the feeling of becoming a millionaire to lottery officials.

“I cried like a baby,” he said.

He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester Road, for the Friday, March 17 drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were: 26, 28, 29, 39, 49, and MB: 25. His quick pick matched all numbers, but one that was drawn.

“What am I going to do with that much money?” he said. “Then I got to thinking, there’s a lot I can do with it.”

He started by helping his family, and described it as “an indescribably and joyful feeling.”

The odds of winning $3 million are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of a 3X multiplier are 1 in 2.5.

The Quickpantry in North Charleston received a commission of $30,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

