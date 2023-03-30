Isle of Palms Council creates coordinator position, examines short-term rentals

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council is looking for the right person to fill its newly created short-term rental coordinator position.

By the end of Tuesday’s council agenda meeting, they had unanimously voted to create a short-term rental coordinator position and advanced a proposal on first reading 6-3 to increase the rental application.

Councilman Scott Pierce says he has been supporting an STR coordinator for years.

“We needed more staff to help manage the whole short term rental license process,” Pierce says. “We have a fairly significant revenue stream being generated off the island probably in excess of $100 million from the short term rental community.”

He referenced peer communities like Mount Pleasant, that have a full-time position for 400 licenses and Folly Beach that is creating an STR department to manage their licenses.

“We’re approaching 1800, I think the last count was 1700, representing 39% of our dwelling units,” Pierce says. “We do not have not any dedicated staff to manage that whole process. So we’ve got it now, it’s being done.”

As for the proposed increase to the STR application, Pierce says that vote was only a first reading. The topic will come back to council for more discussion.

“We’ve proposed a $200 increase on the application fee for short term rental licenses,” he says. “And so that would fund the position as well as some of the software that we’re looking to implement and also some surrounding administrative functions that go along with it.”

Isle of Palms does not have any laws limiting STR numbers, which has been a topic of conversation across Lowcountry towns and on Isle of Palms at past meetings.

The town, like most others, does have regulations on the properties.

Pierce acknowledges there are differences of opinion on council about how to best interact with STRs.

“I think this function that we’re talking about here today on the short-term rental coordinator and having us get some resources finally around that should be done regardless of what happens eventually with the number of short term rentals allowed,” Pierce says.

Pierce says he is looking forward to working with the STR coordinator to track trends and organize the way the city interacts with the business.

