Mount Pleasant Police arrest man on child sexual abuse charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man in connection to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dylan Lane Clack, 30, of Cherryville, N.C., was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Investigators said Clack solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest on Monday.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals, also a member of the state’s ICAC Taskforce, assisted with the investigation.

If convicted, Clack could face up to 40 years in prison.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.

Attorney General Wilson said all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

