SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mount Pleasant Police arrest man on child sexual abuse charges

Dylan Clack was arrested on three charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a...
Dylan Clack was arrested on three charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man in connection to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dylan Lane Clack, 30, of Cherryville, N.C., was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Investigators said Clack solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest on Monday.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals, also a member of the state’s ICAC Taskforce, assisted with the investigation.

If convicted, Clack could face up to 40 years in prison.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.

Attorney General Wilson said all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a call of shots fired around 10:51 p.m. at the 1900th...
Coroner IDs man killed in N. Charleston shooting
Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker
Joseph James Bowler, 67, is charged with indecent exposure.
67-year-old man accused of sex act at West Ashley Park
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash with school bus

Latest News

Police in Charleston and Mount Pleasant have announced road closures ahead of Saturday’s Cooper...
Police list road closures ahead of Cooper River Bridge Run
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville's Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions