Police list road closures ahead of Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Charleston and Mount Pleasant have announced road closures ahead of Saturday’s Cooper River Bridge Run.

Closures for the annual 10K race begin the night before in Charleston and drivers in Mount Pleasant are told to expect delays and congestion on Coleman Boulevard as set up begins around the starting line.

Here is a list of closures and times:

Charleston:

Friday: 9 p.m. - George Street between King Street and Anson Street 9 p.m. - Meeting Street between Calhoun Street and Wentworth Street

Saturday: Midnight - Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and Anson Street will be closed to traffic until 2 p.m. Limited residential traffic will be allowed until 4 a.m. when the road will be closed. 4 a.m. - Calhoun Street between King Street and East Bay Street 4 a.m. - Hutson Street between King Street and Meeting Street 4 a.m. - Meeting Street from John Street to Wentworth Street 4 a.m. - Charlotte Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting Street 4 a.m. - Henrietta Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting Street 4 a.m. - Elizabeth Street from Calhoun Street to Charlotte Street 4:30 a.m. - George Street from East Bay Street to King Street 4:30 a.m. - Anson Street from Calhoun Street to Society Street 4:30 a.m. - Alexander Street from Charlotte Street to George Street



Mount Pleasant:

April 1, 3 a.m. - Road closures will begin on Coleman Boulevard from Fairmont Avenue to Hibben Street.

5 a.m. - Starting at 5 a.m., closures will extend on Coleman Boulevard from Chuck Dawley Boulevard to Live Oak Drive.

6 a.m. - Coleman Boulevard will also be closed from Live Oak Drive to the Ravenel Bridge.

7 a.m. - All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge will be closed. A diversion at U.S. 17 at Houston Northcutt onto Mathis Ferry Road will be in place for all southbound traffic.

Approximately 10 a.m. - Areas along Coleman Boulevard are expected to begin reopening with the exception of Fairmont Avenue and Hibben Street and Chuck Dawley Boulevard.

Approximately 11 a.m. - The Ravenel Bridge is expected to reopen (or as soon as participants and volunteers have cleared the bridge).

The pedestrian path of the Ravenel Bridge will close at 6:30 a.m. Saturday to clear the bridge of pedestrians until the bridge reopens after the race.

Charleston Police say roads along the race route will be a moving opening as crews clear the roads of debris. They say most roads should reopen by noon, but traffic around the finish line, Marion Square and the bus loading area will be delayed until the cleanup and removal of equipment are complete.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and the starting line will be at the corner of Simmons and Coleman Boulevard. Runners are expected to be in their corral by 7 a.m.

Click here to register.

Those wanting to run the race can still register for $70 through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.