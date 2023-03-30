SC Lottery
Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

