Police release details of recent Westview Schools lockdown

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Goose Creek have released more details about what led to three schools being on lockdown Wednesday.

Westview Primary, Elementary and Middle School Buildings sit side by side. Goose Creek Police reported that officers responded to a call claiming a gunman was inside the Primary School on Wednesday afternoon.

An email alert the district sent to parents stated that law enforcement was investigating a potential safety concern “near” campus. After quickly checking the schools, police didn’t find any threats.

When asked about the difference in those two reports, the Berkeley County School District did not address whether the threat was a gunman inside or a safety investigation near the school.

They did provide a statement reading in part:

In any crisis or potential crisis situation, communication to the family members of those potentially involved is a priority. Berkeley County School District will always act as quickly and responsibly as possible when communicating such situations.

Police say the call came into Berkeley County Dispatch and dropped when the center tried to transfer the call to Goose Creek Police.

According to Chief Roscoe, if someone is arrested for the false report, they would be charged with misuse of 911 and could face six months and up to a $200 fine if convicted.

Any tips about the incident can be reported to Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.