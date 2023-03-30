Rep. Mace asks DOJ to investigative Charleston Co. jail after tour

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to look into a series of inmate deaths at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Mace toured the North Charleston facility, which houses about 1,000 people, on Monday with Charleston County Council members Teddie Pryor and Herbert Sass.

During her visit, she spoke about mental health concerns for inmates. Mace said 40 to 50 percent of people in the facility have mental issues. Mace also said the state mental health hospital only has 300 beds making it especially hard for the detention deputies while the center is looking to fill around 100 staffing positions.

In a tweet Thursday, the Republican lawmaker says the purpose of the investigation is to “restore public trust and confidence in this facility.”

The letter mentions three high-profile deaths at the facility: D’Angelo Brown, Julian Jenkins and Jamal Sutherland.

Brown’s death has recently been ruled a homicide, and the Charleston County Coroner says his death was the result of “gross medical neglect.” Meanwhile, Rep. Marvin Pendarvis called on the Department of Justice to investigate the death of Jenkins. The DOJ decided not to press charges after reviewing the Sutherland case.

Overall, seven people have died inside the building over the last year and a half.

Mace mentions in the letter that two things happened in that time: Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano was sworn in, and a new medical contractor was installed at the facility.

The detention center is set to choose a new medical provider for the detention center, with the contract for its current provider, Wellpath, set to end in June.

A five-person committee made up mostly of jail staffers and one Charleston County staff member made its recommendation to select VitalCore Health Strategies to take over that role. Committee members said VitalCore scored the highest and would be “the most advantageous to the county” out of all the applicants.

The company, based in Topeka, Kansas, claims to be “raising the standard for correctional healthcare,” according to its website. Like Wellpath, VitalCore has also been sued previously for negligence and medical malpractice.

Four members of the Charleston County Council, Chairman Herbert Sass, Vice Chair Jenny Costa Honeycutt and members Teddie Pryor and Brantley Moody, have also asked the DOJ to begin an investigation into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not yet issued a comment on this latest letter.

