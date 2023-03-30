SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying to obtain classified information, according to Russia’s top security agency.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the top domestic security and counterintelligence agency that is the top successor agency to the Soviet era KGB, said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

Gershkovich is the first reporter for an American news outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War. His arrest comes amid the bitter tensions between Moscow and Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.

The security service alleged that Gershkovich “was acting on the U.S. orders to collect information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex that constitutes a state secret.”

The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

Gershkovich covers Russia and Ukraine as a correspondent in the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau. The FSB noted that he had accreditation from the Russian Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist.

His last report from Moscow, published earlier this week, focused on the Russian economy’s slowdown amid Western sanctions imposed when Russian troops entered Ukraine last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a call of shots fired around 10:51 p.m. at the 1900th...
Coroner IDs man killed in N. Charleston shooting
Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker
Joseph James Bowler, 67, is charged with indecent exposure.
67-year-old man accused of sex act at West Ashley Park
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were injured in a...
Deputies release new details in late-night Hollywood shooting

Latest News

This year’s Small Business Opportunity Expo has added two new inclusive sessions to its agenda...
Charleston Small Business Expo focuses on inclusivity this year
Police in Charleston and Mount Pleasant have announced road closures ahead of Saturday’s Cooper...
Police list road closures ahead of Cooper River Bridge Run
Talks to address the United States' debt ceiling and potential financial default remain at a...
Debt ceiling: Sen. Manchin calls on Biden to negotiate
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.; deaths feared