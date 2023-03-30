Troopers: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile maker 57, approximately .1 miles south of Walterboro, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Investigators said a 2012 Hyundai Genesis went off the road to the left and hit the cable barrier. The vehicle returned to the road, hit the cable barrier again and struck a tree.

The driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital, Tidwell said. The driver died of their injuries at the hospital.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim of the crash.

