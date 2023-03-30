SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Benjen and Becky

By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Waggin’ Wednesday is back after a short hiatus, and today our fluffy friends are from Dorchester Paws.

Up first is Benjen, who is a medium sized 3-year-old boy that has been at the shelter for a little over a month. The shelter says he is a very gentle boy, and he loves to play fetch with his human friends. They also say he is a big sweetheart and is always smiling and looking happier than ever! Dorchester Paws says Benjen is a good boy with the select commands he does know, but one thing you can always count on from him is to give you love.

Next up is Becky, who is a small/medium sized dog who has been at the shelter since the day after Christmas. The shelter says although Becky is a gentle girl, she does prefer being the only animal. Becky is searching for a foster or an adopter as soon as possible. The shelter says they prefer an adopter who’s ready to add her to their forever family. They say she’s a great dog for any living condition, whether it’s an apartment, condo or house! The shelter says she is a staff favorite, and she just wants to be yours and give you kisses all day long.

Dorchester Paws is open all week from 12 to 5 p.m. They are located at 136 Four Paws Ln. in Summerville.

