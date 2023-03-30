SC Lottery
Warming up ahead of a weekend cold front!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A chilly start will fade quickly today under late March sunshine that will warm us into the 70s by the afternoon. We won’t be quite as cool tomorrow morning with temperatures starting out in the 50s. We’ll near 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon as a southerly wind begins to pick up ushering in a few clouds and a small chance of a shower. Dry weather is expected Saturday morning for the Cooper River Bridge Run. It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s but the biggest story will be the wind. Gusts 20-30 mph are possible Saturday morning on the Ravenel Bridge. A cold front will approach Saturday afternoon bringing the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any storms late Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are the biggest threats out of any storms. Storms will fade quickly Saturday evening and sunny weather is expected Sunday behind the cold front. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday with mid 70s expected Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 79.

SATURDAY: Warm and Breezy. Increasing Clouds with Scattered PM Storms. High 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 77.

