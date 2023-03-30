‘Why not me?’: Chief Burgess looks ahead to race for N. Charleston mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Chief recently confirmed he will be entering the race for mayor, and now he’s looking ahead to how he would address problems in the city if elected.

After five years in the role, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess announced he will be retiring from the department to enter his bid as North Charleston mayor.

The next leader will become the City of North Charleston’s fourth mayor. If elected, Burgess would be the first black mayor of the city he grew up in.

“So why not me, why not me? I was born and raised there. I played sports there. I attend church there. My kids were born there. My wife is from there. My mother and my father was from there,” Burgess said.

Burgess has served with the North Charleston Police Department for 34 years. He was named the chief of the agency in 2018. In the past year, violent crime in the city has gone down by 12%, with department heads attributing that to community policing.

Burgess said he knows his city still has a crime problem. As mayor he would focus on what he calls “challenge communities” to address problems that perpetuate crimes.

“I want to have a thorough evaluation of each neighborhood, each community. And see exactly what are the needs for those communities, and once we actually take a look at the communities and work with the city council members then we work with our business community, as well,” Burgess said. “And dealing with our challenged communities, it takes a holistic approach. We have to really look at that because if we’re going to change that narrative of a dangerous city, we have to deal with the issues too that make it dangerous.”

In February, District 113 Rep. Marvin Pendarvis filed a bill saying that needs are not being met in the City of North Charleston. The bill proposed that North Charleston would be removed from the Charleston County School District.

When asked what he thoughts are on the matter, Burgess responded that both he and his wife are products of Charleston County School District and both earned college degrees.

He thinks the solution is more resources for children growing up in “challenged neighborhoods” to help them overcome obstacles of their environment.

“If you experience trauma on the weekend, as a child when you come to that school on Monday, you need help. So we need to thoroughly involve ourselves with actually the individual child figure out what’s going on with that child, how that child’s living,” Burgess said. “You know what that child’s going through on a daily basis and help build that child.”

Recently, a North Charleston business owner expressed their concerns about the crime in the city. Michael Brown, the owner of the Blue Note Bistro is currently facing a lawsuit filed by the victim of a shooting that took place at the establishment.

When asked about the concerns raised by Brown, who is also a North Charleston City Council member, Burgess said he wants to work with small business owners to come up with viable solutions for security.

Burgess said that’s what they did after the shooting at Northwoods Mall a few years ago.

“We told the mall we need to harden your business. In other words, you need to look at folks who are hanging out not doing anything, and just really kind of causing problems,” Burgess said. “What is the area that’s most vulnerable and we knew it, that’s the food court.”

Burgess said he has the credentials and hopes that people will evaluate his ability to be mayor based his longstanding public service leadership and devotion to his hometown.

“I’ve done everything in North Charleston, I am North Charleston. I love it, and I will not let it down. And all I want to do is be given the chance to lead it from the third floor, which is the mayor’s office. I’m on the second floor now, but I want to get to the third floor.”

Full interview with Chief Burgess:

