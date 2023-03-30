Woman, 2 youths charged in Goose Creek attack caught on camera

SC Lottery
Goose Creek Police say a woman and two youths have been charged in connection with an assault on another juvenile. A booking photo of the adult was not available as of Thursday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say a woman and two underage children are facing multiple charges after they reportedly went to a home to assault another child for social media.

Christina Diane Oakes, 29, is charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful conduct toward a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, kidnapping, and false information to law enforcement, Capt. James Emerson said.

Both youths are charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping, he said.

The charges stem from an investigation that began when police responded to a home in the Greenview Acres subdivision on March 9 at 6:35 p.m. where a 911 call reported a 14-year-old girl had fallen and was bleeding from the back of the head, Emerson said.

The Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and requested the police department to respond due to the juvenile female being combative, police say.

When police arrived, the 14-year-old victim was in the process of being taken to an area hospital.

Firefighters told police her injury was possibly from a fight and stabbing, but those on the scene were not being “forthcoming or truthful” about what happened, Emerson said.

Investigators say they have determined Oaks drove the two youths to the home for the sole purpose of assaulting another juvenile and to record the attack for social media purposes.

The youth who received the stab wound was one of the two youths Oaks took to the home and that victim has been determined to be one of the aggressors, police say.

“Video footage recovered by the police department of the incident shows the two juveniles trying to instigate a fight with a third juvenile that was lying on a bed,” Emerson said. “When the juvenile refused to fight, the two juveniles started punching her with closed fists in the head area. The juvenile that was being assaulted, produced a knife and struck one juvenile in the back of the neck. The juvenile fell to the ground and the altercation stops.”

Arrest warrants were issued for the three on March 15 and Oakes and one of the two youths was arrested Thursday. The second juvenile has charges pending, police say.

