1 hurt, 1 in custody in Georgetown Co. stabbing
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing near Andrews Thursday night.
The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on Indian Hut Road near Andrews. A person is being treated for their injuries.
A suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
