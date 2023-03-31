SC Lottery
1 hurt, 1 in custody in Georgetown Co. stabbing

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing near Andrews Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing near Andrews Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on Indian Hut Road near Andrews. A person is being treated for their injuries.

A suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

