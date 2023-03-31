18-year-old charged in Georgetown County stabbing

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say an 18-year-old is charged with stabbing a man in the chest.

Dallas Ray Cooper, 18, is charged with first-degree assault, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Deputies say the 47-year-old victim was treated and released from a hospital shortly after the incident.

Cooper was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

