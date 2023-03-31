SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

18-year-old charged in Georgetown County stabbing

Dallas Ray Cooper, 18, is charged with first-degree assault, deputies say.
Dallas Ray Cooper, 18, is charged with first-degree assault, deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say an 18-year-old is charged with stabbing a man in the chest.

Dallas Ray Cooper, 18, is charged with first-degree assault, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Deputies say the 47-year-old victim was treated and released from a hospital shortly after the incident.

Cooper was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Goose Creek Police say a woman and two youths have been charged in connection with an assault...
Woman, 2 youths charged in Goose Creek attack caught on camera
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

Latest News

Ralph Davis McClenney, 39, and Ruth Miranda McAdams, 40, were arrested and together face a...
Cross couple charged in chop-shop, drug investigation
The Charleston County finance committee approved a selection committee’s recommendation for a...
Finance committee approves recommendation for new jail medical provider
Kareem Wallace, 43, was sentenced to two years in prison and a 30 months of probation.
Orangeburg man sentenced for breaking child’s bones
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orangeburg man sentenced for breaking child’s bones