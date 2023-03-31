SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 officers, suspect shot in Memphis

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.
By Joel Griffin Moore, Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.

The suspect was also shot, according to police.

Police said officers responded to an armed party call at a convenience store on East Raines Road at 7:31 p.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed man outside the business who matched the description officers were given, police say.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a brief foot chase took place within a one-block radius. What happened next has not been disclosed.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, one officer was shot twice, the other once. The suspect was shot three times.

All three were taken to Regional One Health. At last check, all three are in critical but stable condition, Davis said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF have been called to investigate

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Goose Creek Police say a woman and two youths have been charged in connection with an assault...
Woman, 2 youths charged in Goose Creek attack caught on camera
The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville’s Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 46th Cooper Bridge Run Expo continues Friday
FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday, eats pizza
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 46th Cooper Bridge Run Expo continues Friday