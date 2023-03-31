SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

46th Cooper Bridge Run Expo continues Friday

The Cooper River Bridge Run Expo offers runners their chance to pick up their race number and...
The Cooper River Bridge Run Expo offers runners their chance to pick up their race number and race shirt and give others their last chance to register for Saturday’s race.(Live 5)
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cooper River Bridge Run Expo offers runners their chance to pick up their race number and race shirt and give others their last chance to register for Saturday’s race.

The expo is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday for runners to pick up their numbers and shop around at the many vendors set up at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

After picking up race gear, the runners can visit nearly 200 vendor booths with free giveaways, nutrition information and fitness demonstrations.

Cooper River Bridge Run Director Irv Batten says this is the third largest 10K run in the United States and this year they are expecting a little over 27,000 participants.

The race starts at Coleman Boulevard near Moultrie Middle School and finishes at the TD Arena in Charleston. After the race, there will be a finish festival at Marion Square featuring live music and vendors and will be the scene where the awards will be given out.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and runners are expected to be in their corrals by 7 a.m.

Batten said this year’s expo has vendors ranging from food and beverages to last-minute running essentials.

“You get your race number, you’ll get your race shirt and then there’s a bunch of goodies and vendors in the middle for you to go around and check out,” said Batten. “Brand new shoes, running apparel, other events all kinds of things.”

Runners are required to pick up their packets at the expo since race-day pickup will not be available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Goose Creek Police say a woman and two youths have been charged in connection with an assault...
Woman, 2 youths charged in Goose Creek attack caught on camera
The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

Latest News

Summerville NAACP spokesperson Felisa Geddis said it’s extremely important to have equal...
Town of Summerville approves redistricting plan offered by NAACP
City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg officially launched his reelection campaign at The...
Mayor John Tecklenburg kicks off 2023 reelection campaign
The county has requested to change more than 360 acres of residential land to industrial land...
Dorchester Co. promotes job growth with rezoning despite community concern
Law enforcement is providing more details on what happened at Westview Primary in Goose Creek...
Police release details of recent Westview Schools lockdown