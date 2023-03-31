46th Cooper Bridge Run Expo continues Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cooper River Bridge Run Expo offers runners their chance to pick up their race number and race shirt and give others their last chance to register for Saturday’s race.

The expo is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday for runners to pick up their numbers and shop around at the many vendors set up at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

After picking up race gear, the runners can visit nearly 200 vendor booths with free giveaways, nutrition information and fitness demonstrations.

Cooper River Bridge Run Director Irv Batten says this is the third largest 10K run in the United States and this year they are expecting a little over 27,000 participants.

The race starts at Coleman Boulevard near Moultrie Middle School and finishes at the TD Arena in Charleston. After the race, there will be a finish festival at Marion Square featuring live music and vendors and will be the scene where the awards will be given out.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and runners are expected to be in their corrals by 7 a.m.

Batten said this year’s expo has vendors ranging from food and beverages to last-minute running essentials.

“You get your race number, you’ll get your race shirt and then there’s a bunch of goodies and vendors in the middle for you to go around and check out,” said Batten. “Brand new shoes, running apparel, other events all kinds of things.”

Runners are required to pick up their packets at the expo since race-day pickup will not be available.

