Charleston woman accused of Medicaid fraud

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of a Charleston...
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office on Friday announced the arrest of a Charleston woman on fraud and forgery charges.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of a Charleston woman on fraud and forgery charges.

Faith Edith Skelton, 42, was charged with forgery of less than $10,000 and medical assistance provider fraud.

Investigators said Skelton filed false payment claims between Aug. 1, 2022, and Dec. 3, 2022, while employed as a respite care worker.

Skelton is accused of forging signatures on fraudulent time sheets and submitting them for services not given to a Medicaid beneficiary in Charleston County, Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

If convicted the forgery charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine that is determined by the court, or both. The medical assistance provider fraud charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of not more than $1,000.

Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

