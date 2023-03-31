CofC drops series opener at Delaware

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware scored three runs in the third, sixth and eighth innings to take the series opener over the College of Charleston 10-2 Friday afternoon.

Leading Off

Final Score: Delaware 10, Charleston 2

Location: Bob Hannah Stadium | Newark, Del.

Records: Delaware (11-14, 3-4 CAA), Charleston (16-9, 7-3 CAA)

How It Happened

Delaware jumped out to a 1-0 led after the first on a sacrifice fly from starting pitcher Bryce Greenly through one.

The Blue Hens would add three more in the third for a 4-0 lead.

Cam Dean got Charleston on the board with a two-out RBI double in the fifth - his fourth run driven-in on the week.

Delaware added three-more two-out runs in the home half of the sixth for their largest lead of the day at 7-1.

Luke Wood led off the seventh with a solo home run to bring it to 7-2 before Delaware tacked on a trio of runs in the eighth for the 10-2 final tally.

Notes

Cam Dean collected his fourth RBI of the week to get the Cougars on the board in the fifth with his two-out double to score Tyler Sorrentino

Ty Good struck out eight batters for the third time this season tossing five innings.

Luke Wood smacked his third home run of the season to lead off the seventh inning moving into a tie for the team lead with Jared Kirven and Joseph Mershon . The solo shot was also his 19th RBI on the season pacing the Cougars.

Friday’s loss was just the second for Charleston on the season and snapped a four-game win streak to open a weekend.

Up Next

Charleston looks to even the series Saturday with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. in Newark.

