CofC drops series opener at Delaware
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware scored three runs in the third, sixth and eighth innings to take the series opener over the College of Charleston 10-2 Friday afternoon.
Leading Off
Final Score: Delaware 10, Charleston 2
Location: Bob Hannah Stadium | Newark, Del.
Records: Delaware (11-14, 3-4 CAA), Charleston (16-9, 7-3 CAA)
How It Happened
- Delaware jumped out to a 1-0 led after the first on a sacrifice fly from starting pitcher Bryce Greenly through one.
- The Blue Hens would add three more in the third for a 4-0 lead.
- Cam Dean got Charleston on the board with a two-out RBI double in the fifth - his fourth run driven-in on the week.
- Delaware added three-more two-out runs in the home half of the sixth for their largest lead of the day at 7-1.
- Luke Wood led off the seventh with a solo home run to bring it to 7-2 before Delaware tacked on a trio of runs in the eighth for the 10-2 final tally.
Notes
- Cam Dean collected his fourth RBI of the week to get the Cougars on the board in the fifth with his two-out double to score Tyler Sorrentino.
- Ty Good struck out eight batters for the third time this season tossing five innings.
- Luke Wood smacked his third home run of the season to lead off the seventh inning moving into a tie for the team lead with Jared Kirven and Joseph Mershon. The solo shot was also his 19th RBI on the season pacing the Cougars.
- Friday’s loss was just the second for Charleston on the season and snapped a four-game win streak to open a weekend.
Up Next
Charleston looks to even the series Saturday with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. in Newark.
