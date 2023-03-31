Cold front to bring storm chance Saturday afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer weather is the big story as we get ready to head into a busy weekend across the Lowcountry! Southerly winds will pick up today bringing in a few clouds and perhaps a couple showers from the ocean. Most of the day will be dry, we expect plenty of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees this afternoon. Dry weather is expected tonight as the wind continues to pick up out of the south in advance of an approaching cold front. We’ll start Saturday morning in the 60s with a dry and breezy morning. No weather worries, other than the wind, if you are running or walking the Cooper River Bridge Run! The rain chance will increase in the afternoon as a line of storms develop in the Midlands and march toward the coast. Rain and storms are possible between 2-8pm Saturday. If you are heading to the Flowertown Festival, make sure you pay close attention to the weather, which could change rapidly, Saturday afternoon. Gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning are all possible. The weather will calm down Saturday night leading to a sunny and comfortable Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. High 80.

SATURDAY: Warm and Breezy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 75.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.