Cross couple charged in chop-shop, drug investigation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested a couple on multiple charges after they say they discovered a chop-shop in the Cross area of Berkeley County.

Ralph Davis McClenney, 39, and Ruth Miranda McAdams, 40, were arrested and together face a total of more than a dozen charges, deputies say.

McClenney is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of marijuana, 2nd offense; possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime; four counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle; two counts of receiving/possession of stolen property, and operating a chop shop, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

McAdams is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime; possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, providing false information to police; and four counts of possession of a firearm by a fugitive, Drayton said.

Deputies say McAdams also had an active warrant from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

The sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant Tuesday along with the K9 unit and the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force at a home in the 400 block of Olympic Drive in Cross, Drayton said.

During the execution of the warrant, detectives located and recovered stolen handguns, stolen lan care equipment, three stolen motorcycles, a stolen stripped-down Honda Civic, methamphetamines, fentanyl and marijuana, Drayton said.

