Deputies make arrest in deadly Orangeburg Co. shooting

Bryan Green, 32, is charged with one count of murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.
Bryan Green, 32, is charged with one count of murder, sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker said.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have made an arrest in a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man last week.

Bryan Green, 32, is charged with one count of murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

“We quickly developed information that led us to this individual,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “After searching for him for several days, we caught up with him on Friday morning.”

Deputies responded to a Harmon Street home around 7:30 p.m. on March 23 for a report of an unresponsive man, Walker said. Investigators said a woman got home and found her son in the yard unresponsive. Investigators noted the man appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound, according to the incident report.

Walker said Green is expected to appear for a presentation of rights during a hearing Monday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

