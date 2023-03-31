SC Lottery
Dodgers fan tries to propose on field, gets tackled by security

He tried to propose on the field during the game. (@THEDieselMendez / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - A Dodgers fan tried to make Opening Day extra special. It certainly will be unforgettable.

Video shows a man on the field at Dodger Stadium during Los Angeles’ game Thursday with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is seen on one knee with a ring, apparently proposing to someone.

Then a security guard runs into view at top speed and tackles him to the ground.

“That dude got leveled!” says one onlooker in the footage.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @THEDieselMendez.

Other security guards rushed over to help handcuff the man, who offered little resistance. They got him to his feet and took him off the field, to cheers from the crowd.

It wasn’t clear from the video if his partner said “yes” or even if he held on to the ring, and he will likely face some charges. At least his team won - the Dodgers took the game 8-2.

