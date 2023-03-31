SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Finance committee approves recommendation for new jail medical provider

The Charleston County finance committee approved a selection committee’s recommendation for a...
The Charleston County finance committee approved a selection committee’s recommendation for a new inmate medical provider starting this summer.(Live 5)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County finance committee approved a selection committee’s recommendation for a new inmate medical provider starting this summer.

Following an hour-and-a-half-long executive session behind closed doors Thursday evening, the committee voted unanimously in favor of awarding the contract bid to VitalCore Health Strategies.

The current medical provider, Wellpath, has come under fire recently after two inmates in the last four months have died.

The cause of death has not been released for 50-year-old Julian Jenkins, but the Charleston County coroner ruled 28-year-old D’Angelo Brown’s death a homicide by “gross medical neglect.”

Wellpath’s contract expires on June 30, more than three years after the initial contract was signed.

The Sheriff’s Office has released dozens of non-conformance reports since June 2022 about Wellpath’s services, including days when inmates were not given medications and when there were no providers on site.

Earlier this month, a five-person committee made up mostly of jail staffers and one Charleston County staff member scored VitalCore Health Strategies the highest of all three bidders.

Emails released by the Sheriff’s Office reveal that the agency did not approve of any of the vendors that applied for the County’s request-for-proposal and have asked for the request for proposal to be re-solicited.

The contract bid will be awarded after a final vote by Charleston County Council slated for next week’s meeting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Goose Creek Police say a woman and two youths have been charged in connection with an assault...
Woman, 2 youths charged in Goose Creek attack caught on camera
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Katie at the Bridge Run Expo
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of a Charleston...
Charleston woman accused of Medicaid fraud
Binky, an 18-year-old dog, was missing for over three years when he was brought into Dorchester...
18-year-old dog reunited with owners after missing for 3 years
Binky was reunited with its owner after a Dorchester Paws volunteer drove him six hours back...
Dorchester Paws reunites missing 18-year-old dog with its owner