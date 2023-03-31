SC Lottery
Flowertown Festival kicks off in Summerville

The Flowertown Festival kicks off first thing Friday morning in Summerville. The three-day event benefits the Summerville Family YMCA.
By Katie Kamin
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Flowertown Festival in Summerville is back and bigger than ever this year, and organizers say they are thrilled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event, which raises money for the Summerville Family YMCA.

More than 200,0000 will people flock to the streets surrounding Azalea Park for the three-day event, where festival-goers can enjoy everything from food to flowers to arts and crafts. There are even 200 jury-selected artists from across the country displaying and selling their work.

This is the Summerville Family YMCA’s largest fundraiser, and every dollar raised goes back into the community for health and wellness programs, swim lessons, summer camp, diabetes prevention and much more, Erika Stubbs, the marketing director of the Summerville Family YMCA, says.

The very first Flowertown Festival was held in 1973 when a small group of women put on a small arts and crafts festival, and it’s grown to what we know today. Since it’s a special anniversary of the event, there are some special festivities, Stubbs says.

“We wanted to bring back as many of the traditions as possible,” she says. “What we haven’t done in about 10 years is have an entertainment stage filled with youth, filled with adults who want to perform. [It’s] completely free. We have an open mic, we have all these different options for people in Summerville, we have a lot of schools coming out with theatre groups, bands, dance groups. We also will have a handful of commemorative items, such as tumblers, pins, everything celebrating the 50th.”

The Flowertown Festival will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It’s free and parking is first come first served.

