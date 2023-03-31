Lowder Pitches No. 2 Wake Forest To 8-3 Win Over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. - Rhett Lowder pitched 7.0 productive innings to lead No. 2 Wake Forest to an 8-3 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night. The Demon Deacons, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 24-3 overall and 8-2 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 16-11 overall and 2-5 in ACC play.

Lowder (6-0) earned the win by allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with six strikeouts. Tiger starter Austin Gordon (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, five runs and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Nick Kurtz belted a two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch in the first inning, then the Demon Deacons scored three runs in the fourth inning, capped by Justin Johnson’s two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch. Will Taylor led off the sixth inning with a double, Clemson’s first batter to reach base with less than two outs in the game, and scored on an error after Caden Grice’s infield single. Grice then scored on Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly to narrow the Demon Deacon lead to 5-2.

Pinch-hitter Chris Katz blasted a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to double the lead, then Clemson responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Benjamin Blackwell’s sacrifice fly.

The series continues Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

