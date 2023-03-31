Mayor John Tecklenburg kicks off 2023 reelection campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A familiar name kicked off his campaign for mayor Thursday.

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg officially launched his reelection campaign at The Schoolhouse in West Ashley.

Tecklenburg has served as Charleston’s mayor since 2016.

He’s not the only person declared for the Charleston Mayoral Race. Councilmember Peter Shahid, former State Representative William Cogswell and Clay Middleton have all thrown their hat into the ring.

