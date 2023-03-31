SC Lottery
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, posted on Twitter Friday thanking a woman for her kind gesture made to the Murdaugh family following their estate auction.

Hundreds of people attended an auction on March 17 where furniture and items belonging to the Murdaugh family were sold to the highest bidder.

In a tweet, Jim Griffin said one woman bought a piece of Murdaugh family memorabilia and offered to give it to Buster, the eldest son of Alex Murduagh, because “she knew he would want it as a keepsake reminder of the good times he shared with Paul.”

Paul is Buster’s younger brother and Alex’s youngest son.

“I am so moved by the kindness shown by a purchaser...,” said Griffin. “Buster accepts your kind offer. Thank you SF.”

