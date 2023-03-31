Over $1M in pandemic relief grants could soon be awarded to mom-and-pops

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County could soon be awarding more than a million dollars in grants to dozens of mom-and-pop shops.

Charleston County’s Finance Committee unanimously approved the grants during their Thursday night meeting.

In total, 47 businesses could soon be receiving money as part of the second phase of the microbusiness pandemic relief program, paid for through the American Rescue Plan. The first phase was approved around a year ago.

Eligible businesses were awarded up to $25,000 to offset the losses they experienced during and following the pandemic.

Ya’Sheka Washington said her North Charleston boutique is a passion project she has been pursuing, and the grant could help her grow.

“A lot of times, I feel like, as small mom and pops, we are not really recognized,” Washington said. “We don’t get a lot of exposure, and I think that is a problem in the community. I think as small mom and pops, I think we need more exposure. We need more opportunities to grow, and this 25-thousand dollars is just giving me as a small mom and pop an opportunity to grow.”

Cassie Smith, the owner of Wide Awake Coffee and Ice Cream Shop in Ravenel, said the $25,000 grant she could soon get would allow her to hire two more employees, so she can be open more days during the week.

The program still needs to go through at least another vote in full county council before business owners can start receiving this money.

