SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Over $1M in pandemic relief grants could soon be awarded to mom-and-pops

Eligible businesses were awarded up to $25,000 to offset the losses they experienced during and...
Eligible businesses were awarded up to $25,000 to offset the losses they experienced during and following the pandemic.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County could soon be awarding more than a million dollars in grants to dozens of mom-and-pop shops.

Charleston County’s Finance Committee unanimously approved the grants during their Thursday night meeting.

In total, 47 businesses could soon be receiving money as part of the second phase of the microbusiness pandemic relief program, paid for through the American Rescue Plan. The first phase was approved around a year ago.

Eligible businesses were awarded up to $25,000 to offset the losses they experienced during and following the pandemic.

Ya’Sheka Washington said her North Charleston boutique is a passion project she has been pursuing, and the grant could help her grow.

“A lot of times, I feel like, as small mom and pops, we are not really recognized,” Washington said. “We don’t get a lot of exposure, and I think that is a problem in the community. I think as small mom and pops, I think we need more exposure. We need more opportunities to grow, and this 25-thousand dollars is just giving me as a small mom and pop an opportunity to grow.”

Cassie Smith, the owner of Wide Awake Coffee and Ice Cream Shop in Ravenel, said the $25,000 grant she could soon get would allow her to hire two more employees, so she can be open more days during the week.

The program still needs to go through at least another vote in full county council before business owners can start receiving this money.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Goose Creek Police say a woman and two youths have been charged in connection with an assault...
Woman, 2 youths charged in Goose Creek attack caught on camera
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

Latest News

Amy Sutherland, whose son, Jamal, died while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center said...
Mother of Jamal Sutherland still hoping for change at Charleston Co. jail
D'Angelo Brown, 28, died in December eight days after he was taken there from the Al Cannon...
Report: Charleston Co. inmate recommended for hospitalization twice before death
Ralph Davis McClenney, 39, and Ruth Miranda McAdams, 40, were arrested and together face a...
Cross couple charged in chop-shop, drug investigation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cross couple charged in chop-shop, drug investigation
The new center is two stories tall and includes four former shipping containers that were...
Charleston County center to prepare firefighters for real-life scenarios