Police: Prank call from 8-year-old prompted lockdowns at Goose Creek schools

Law enforcement is providing more details on what happened at Westview Primary in Goose Creek...
Law enforcement is providing more details on what happened at Westview Primary in Goose Creek Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says a prank call led to several schools getting put on lockdown Wednesday.

Police say Berkeley County 911 received a call from a child on Wednesday about a man having a gun at Westview Elementary School, and the school was placed on lockdown.

Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle all were put on lockdown, according to the district.

An email alert the district sent to parents stated that law enforcement was investigating a potential safety concern “near” campus. After quickly checking the schools, police didn’t find any threats.

Investigators listened to the 911 recording and determined the child never said anything about a school, but instead said someone had a gun at a park, police said.

Investigators said they were able to track down the child who made the call. The 8-year-old boy told officers he was dared to call 911.

The Goose Creek Police Department said they take incidents like this very seriously and the investigation is ongoing.

