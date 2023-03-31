Report: Charleston inmate recommended for hospitalization twice before death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Coroner’s report released Friday states medical personnel evaluated him and recommended he be hospitalized twice before he was found unresponsive and then taken to a hospital where he died.

The report, from Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal, focuses on the death of 28-year-old D’Angelo Brown, who died at MUSC on Dec. 29. Earlier this month, O’Neal listed Brown’s cause of death as Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure because of “gross medical neglect,” and said the manner of death was homicide.

The report from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office states medical personnel evaluated Brown and recommended that he be hospitalized on Nov. 8. Instead, his condition continued to deteriorate. The coroner’s report states that on Dec. 12, “medical personnel again recommended that he be emergently hospitalized.”

But the report states he was not transported to the hospital until the morning of Dec. 21, when he had been found unresponsive in his cell at about 6 a.m.

Brown arrived in the ER unresponsive, intubated and hypothermic, the report states. Imaging of his brain showed no fractures, lacerations or bleeding, but “profuse brain swelling was noted,” it states.

A drug screen was negative but he tested positive for E coli, it states.

Brown was admitted into the intensive care unit where he remained unresponsive until his death eight days later.

“Mr. Brown had a medical history of hypertension and schizophrenia. During his incarceration, it was documented that he refused his medications,” the report states. “Mr. Brown’s condition worsened. Detention and medical personnel noted bizarre behavior, including smearing feces on the wall of his unit.”

Brown was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. An autopsy was conducted on Jan. 3.

The report cites records from the Al Cannon Detention Center; Wallpath, the jail’s medical provider; and MUSC, as well as a review of video and bodycam footage from the detention center.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Brown’s family alleges that Charleston County deputies continued to observe Brown’s worsening medical condition but “failed to intervene on his behalf.”

