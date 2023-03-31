SC Lottery
Town of Summerville approves redistricting plan offered by NAACP

It was a big win for the Summerville chapter of the NAACP after the Summerville Town Council unanimously approved a redistricting plan.
By Molly McBride
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - It was a big win for the Summerville chapter of the NAACP after the Summerville Town Council unanimously approved a redistricting plan Thursday.

Summerville NAACP spokesperson Felisa Geddis said it’s extremely important to have equal representation, and the plan they put forward will help ensure that.

“It’s so important no matter who you are. So, you can look at it from the aspect or perspective of minorities wanting this, or the NAACP wanting this, but it is actually what all people want,” Geddis said.

She said people are not always aware of what’s going on in local government, especially with all the growth in Dorchester and Berkeley counties. To have someone on the town council representing their community and bringing information back is critical. She said information is power.

“We always have to take the stance that we are going to make sure every person counts,” Geddis said.

Since 2010, the population of Summerville has grown by nearly 10,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. 

According to town documents, the previous districts, last updated in 2012, were outdated and unequal. The new single member districts, which are based on data from the 2020 census, will provide equal representation on the Town Council.

After the redistricting map passed unanimously, Councilmember William McIntosh said he was proud of the way the town handled the process.

“For a town like Summerville, with our demographics, with our size, with our growth, for us to handle a very political matter of redistricting, and to handle it in a way where we worked really arm and arm with the NAACP...we should give ourselves a pat on the back,” McIntosh said.

Geddis said she’s thankful to the council members for recognizing the importance of what the NAACP is fighting for- because at the end of the day, we’re all fighting for the same thing

We all live together in Summerville and throughout this country,” Geddis said. “We all want the same thing. So, we don’t want the divide, and I appreciate the council members for recognizing that everyone’s equal,” Geddis said.

For more information about the new districts, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

