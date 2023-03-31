Troopers: One dead in I-26 crash near Ridgeville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash shut down all lanes of I-26 Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes at approximately 4:22 p.m. near mile maker 188, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell said a 2006 Toyota Tundra went off the road to the right, corrected and struck a 2013 Honda Accord. Investigators said both cars then went off the road to the left and struck a cable barrier. The Toyota overturned, according to Tidwell.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries, Tidwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story.

