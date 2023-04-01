Aliyah Boston declares for WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Aliyah Boston has played her final game at South Carolina.

A day after the Gamecocks were upset in the National Semifinals by Iowa, Boston announced on social media that she is forgoing her final season of eligibility and declaring for the WNBA Draft.

God makes no mistakes❤️ this program has been so good to my family and I. Wouldn’t trade these past 4 years for anything. With love gamecock nation❤️ #forevertothee pic.twitter.com/tM2iY0lMet — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 1, 2023

“There is a quote that says - Life in not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take our breath away. In this moment I am truly breathless as I make the next best decision of my life. I have decided to further pursue my dream by declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.” Boston said on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Boston will go down as one of the most important athletes in all of University of South Carolina history. She helped lead the Gamecocks to three straight final fours and a National Championship in 2022. The only year they didn’t make the final four was in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. South Carolina was the number one team in the country that season at 32-1 when the tournament was called off.

In her four seasons, Boston averaged over 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. Her list of awards is almost too many to name but include the unanimous National Player of the Year in 2022, two time National Defensive Player of the Year, two time SEC Player of the Year and four time first team All SEC.

