SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Aliyah Boston declares for WNBA Draft

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston takes a selfie photo for fans after South Carolina...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston takes a selfie photo for fans after South Carolina defeated Georgia 73-63 in an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Aliyah Boston has played her final game at South Carolina.

A day after the Gamecocks were upset in the National Semifinals by Iowa, Boston announced on social media that she is forgoing her final season of eligibility and declaring for the WNBA Draft.

“There is a quote that says - Life in not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take our breath away. In this moment I am truly breathless as I make the next best decision of my life. I have decided to further pursue my dream by declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.” Boston said on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Boston will go down as one of the most important athletes in all of University of South Carolina history. She helped lead the Gamecocks to three straight final fours and a National Championship in 2022. The only year they didn’t make the final four was in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. South Carolina was the number one team in the country that season at 32-1 when the tournament was called off.

In her four seasons, Boston averaged over 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. Her list of awards is almost too many to name but include the unanimous National Player of the Year in 2022, two time National Defensive Player of the Year, two time SEC Player of the Year and four time first team All SEC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 188 are...
Coroner IDs victim in I-26 crash near Ridgeville
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales

Latest News

Police in Charleston and Mount Pleasant have announced road closures ahead of Saturday’s Cooper...
Ravenel Bridge reopens after Cooper River Bridge Run
Tens of thousands of runners and walkers will take part in Saturday’s 46th annual Cooper River...
Kioko, Limo win 46th Cooper River Bridge Run
An estimated 20,000 were registered to walk or run in the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run Saturday...
Bett, Degefa win 45th Cooper River Bridge Run
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 46th Cooper River Bridge Run officially kicks off