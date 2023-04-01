Bucs Fall in First Game to Fighting Camels

BUIES CREEK, N.C. - The Campbell Fighting Camels jumped out to an early lead on Friday and did not look back, defeating the Charleston Southern baseball team 7-2 on Friday night.

The Bucs (12-14, 4-3 in conference) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jaylin Rae singled with one out. Two batters later, Tyrell Brewer brought him in with an RBI double.

The Fighting Camels (20-4) answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning. A two-run home run gave them the lead that they did not relinquish. They also added one more in the second inning with an RBI bunt single.

Neither team scored again until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Campbell added three more runs. Jared Restmeyer gave up a two-run home run to make it a 7-1 game.

The Bucs added one more run in the top of the eighth inning, as Sam Low led off the inning with a single. After Ike George reached on an error, Low got to third base and came around to score on a wild pitch.

Johnny Alkire (1-1) suffered his first loss of the season, going 2.0 innings and allowing 4 runs on 6 hits. He gave way to Devin MacWatters, who threw 3.0 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits and striking out 3. Restmeyer finished things out for the Bucs, going the final 3.0 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits and striking out 2.

Low was a bright spot in the Bucs lineup, picking up two of the teams’ four hits. He also scored a run.

On Deck

The Bucs look to even the series on Saturday against the Fighting Camels. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

