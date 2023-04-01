The Citadel drops series opener to Samford, 6-3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In a game that saw all nine runs scored with two outs, it was a home run from Samford that proved to be the difference as The Citadel dropped the series opener, 6-3, Friday evening inside Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Game Information

Score: Samford 6, The Citadel 3

Records: The Citadel (14-11, 1-3), Samford (14-12, 3-1)

Location: Joe Lee Griffin Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Series: Samford leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Citadel got a run back in the eighth inning after Sawyer Reeves singled up the middle and made his way to third on a wild pitch and stolen base. Noah Mitchell drove in Reeves with a base hit through the left side.

Samford added a run in the seventh on a two-out double to left from John Anderson.

Samford answered back in the bottom of the inning with five runs, including a grand slam from Garrett Staton.

The Citadel got on the board in the fourth inning after they loaded the bases on a pair of infield singles from Luke Montenery and Noah Mitchell. With two outs, Travis Elliott delivered a two-run single to center.

Inside the Box Score

The Citadel collected eight hits with Noah Mitchell leading the way with three hits and a RBI.

Sawyer Reeves was the second Bulldog with a multi-hit game, finishing with a pair of hits.

Travis Elliott had the biggest hit early in the game, a two-run single to center to give The Citadel the early lead.

Travis Lott drew a walk in his third at-bat to extend his streak of reaching safely to 35-straight games.

Sam Swygert (2-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

George Derrick Floyd allowed one run on three hits and four strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

Ethan Fewell pitched a scoreless inning, including a strikeout.

The Bulldog pitching staff finished with 10 strikeouts, marking the 15th time this season the Bulldogs reached double digits.

Jacob Cravey (4-2) allowed two runs on six hits and 10 strikeouts to pick up the victory.