The Citadel drops series opener to Samford, 6-3

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In a game that saw all nine runs scored with two outs, it was a home run from Samford that proved to be the difference as The Citadel dropped the series opener, 6-3, Friday evening inside Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Game Information

Score: Samford 6, The Citadel 3

Records: The Citadel (14-11, 1-3), Samford (14-12, 3-1)

Location: Joe Lee Griffin Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Series: Samford leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Citadel got on the board in the fourth inning after they loaded the bases on a pair of infield singles from Luke Montenery and Noah Mitchell. With two outs, Travis Elliott delivered a two-run single to center.
  • Samford answered back in the bottom of the inning with five runs, including a grand slam from Garrett Staton.
  • Samford added a run in the seventh on a two-out double to left from John Anderson.
  • The Citadel got a run back in the eighth inning after Sawyer Reeves singled up the middle and made his way to third on a wild pitch and stolen base. Noah Mitchell drove in Reeves with a base hit through the left side.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Citadel collected eight hits with Noah Mitchell leading the way with three hits and a RBI.
  • Sawyer Reeves was the second Bulldog with a multi-hit game, finishing with a pair of hits.
  • Travis Elliott had the biggest hit early in the game, a two-run single to center to give The Citadel the early lead.
  • Travis Lott drew a walk in his third at-bat to extend his streak of reaching safely to 35-straight games.
  • Sam Swygert (2-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
  • George Derrick Floyd allowed one run on three hits and four strikeouts over 3.0 innings.
  • Ethan Fewell pitched a scoreless inning, including a strikeout.
  • The Bulldog pitching staff finished with 10 strikeouts, marking the 15th time this season the Bulldogs reached double digits.
  • Jacob Cravey (4-2) allowed two runs on six hits and 10 strikeouts to pick up the victory.
  • Ben Petschke (5) retired all three hitters he faced in the ninth to earn the save.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

