Early Runs Lead Delaware Past Charleston Saturday

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware scored three-plus runs in four separate innings on their way to a series-clinching 18-2 win Saturday over Charleston.

Leading Off

Final Score: Delaware 18, Charleston 2

Location: Bob Hannah Stadium | Newark, Del.

Records: Delaware (12-14, 4-4 CAA), Charleston (16-10, 7-4 CAA)

How It Happened

Luke Wood hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Cole Mathis and give Charleston a 1-0 lead a half inning into the game.

Delaware turned a two-out Charleston error into three unearned runs in the second for a 3-1 lead. The Blue Hens would add eight more runs in the fourth to break it open and take the series win.

Luke Wood added his second RBI on the day and reach 20 on the season with his fourth-inning single to right field.

Delaware added three more in the fifth on a Joey Loynd bases-clearing triple for the 14-2 lead.

The Blue Hens added four more in the eighth for the 18-2 final.

Notes

Luke Wood became the first Cougar with 20 RBI on the season driving in a pair on a sacrifice fly in the first and single in the third.

Saturday’s loss was just the second of the season for Charleston and snapped a five-game win streak dating back to Feb. 25 against UMBC.

Cole Mathis collected his seventh multi-hit game of the season with a pair of singles.

Up Next

The series finale from Bob Hannah Stadium is set for Noon on Sunday as the Cougars look to salvage a game in the series.

