Early Runs Lead Delaware Past Charleston Saturday

Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware scored three-plus runs in four separate innings on their way to a series-clinching 18-2 win Saturday over Charleston.
Leading Off
Final Score: Delaware 18, Charleston 2
Location: Bob Hannah Stadium | Newark, Del.
Records: Delaware (12-14, 4-4 CAA), Charleston (16-10, 7-4 CAA)
How It Happened
- Luke Wood hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Cole Mathis and give Charleston a 1-0 lead a half inning into the game.
- Delaware turned a two-out Charleston error into three unearned runs in the second for a 3-1 lead. The Blue Hens would add eight more runs in the fourth to break it open and take the series win.
- Luke Wood added his second RBI on the day and reach 20 on the season with his fourth-inning single to right field.
- Delaware added three more in the fifth on a Joey Loynd bases-clearing triple for the 14-2 lead.
- The Blue Hens added four more in the eighth for the 18-2 final.
Notes
- Luke Wood became the first Cougar with 20 RBI on the season driving in a pair on a sacrifice fly in the first and single in the third.
- Saturday’s loss was just the second of the season for Charleston and snapped a five-game win streak dating back to Feb. 25 against UMBC.
- Cole Mathis collected his seventh multi-hit game of the season with a pair of singles.
Up Next
The series finale from Bob Hannah Stadium is set for Noon on Sunday as the Cougars look to salvage a game in the series.
